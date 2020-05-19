Personal Gift to Coppell Graduating Seniors Filled with Love

John Jun doesn't have a graduating senior this year, but seniors graduating in Coppell will get a gift from him.

"This is the mug," Jun said. "Whatever I can do to cheer them up."

Jun is making nearly 1,000 personalized mugs with the graduating students' names and inspirational quotes. He's handmade them one at a time. That's not all. The mugs are stuffed with candy and a personal note.

"So I decided to make it into a heart shape," Jun said. He learned origami just for that. "So I had to learn pretty quick!"

He wanted the gift to inspire seniors who are graduating during the COVID-19 pandemic.

'I know that a lot of the kids are, nowadays, are far smarter than I am," Jun said. "So I just wanted them to know they can achieve greater things."

"This is the mug," Jackson Benge said holding a mug with his name on it. "It put a smile on my face."

Benge said his senior year didn't go as expected, so getting the unexpected gift from a man he's never met meant a lot.

"Someone sees us," Benge said. "It was nice to know that people are thinking about us and that we mattered."

