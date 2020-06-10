Dallas

People Who Protested Get Tested, as Dallas County Reports a Record 300 New COVID-19 Cases

Dozens of people got tested at a pop-up testing site near the American Airlines Center

Wednesday, Dallas County reported a record 300 COVID-19 cases.

A long line of people wrapped around the block near the American Airlines Center, waiting their turn to get tested for COVID-19.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins was there.

He said the testing is a collaboration between his office, the Dallas Mavericks, and Parkland Hospital.

Many in the crowd told NBC 5 they recently attended rallies and protested outside Dallas City Hall and around the city.

Health officials said they’re at a higher risk of exposure.

As Dallas County continues to see cases rise - Wednesday, reporting 300 cases for the first time, Judge Jenkins had a message for protestors.

“I’m very proud of the people who are protesting in this special moment in our history. But we are in the middle of this COVID crisis. So if you’ve been out protesting - if it’s been more than five days, go ahead and get tested. Know your status,” said Jenkins.

The walk-up testing site will be open again Thursday from 2 until 5 p.m.

