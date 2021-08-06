Paxton Asks Jenkins to ‘Reconsider' Mask Mandate in Commissioner's Court

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) has asked Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins (D) to withdraw the mask mandate Jenkins issued Tuesday for people in attendance at a Dallas County Commissioners Court meeting.

Jenkins said he was following a recommendation from doctors to reinstate face coverings in light of the spread of COVID-19 and the delta variant.

Dallas County Commissioner J.J. Koch, who represents District 2, refused to wear a mask and said Jenkins violated an executive order Gov. Greg Abbott (R) issued that no mask mandates may be issued in public buildings.

Koch was escorted out of the meeting and attended the rest of it virtually from his office, but complained he was unable to properly participate.

Jenkins said a Texas Supreme Court order made an exception for courts and that commissioner's court should be considered a court. Paxton’s letter to Jenkins Friday said Abbott's order supersedes local regulations and should apply to commissioner's courts.

Koch filed a lawsuit earlier this week seeking to change Jenkins’ order and to remove Jenkins from office. Paxton’s letter says the attorney general will consider all available options if Jenkins does not stop his “unlawful mandate.”

Jenkins previously said commissioners should be focused on fighting COVID-19, not each other. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Paxton’s letter Friday.

No hearing has yet been scheduled in Koch's lawsuit.

Last week, Judge Maricela Moore, judge of the 162nd Judicial District Court of Dallas County, ordered all people entering the George Allen Courthouse, the Frank Crowley Courthouse, and the Henry Wade Building to wear masks.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, also apparently defied Abbott's order, and said all city employees must wear masks while indoors starting Wednesday, regardless of their vaccination status.