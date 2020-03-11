Paul Quinn College Moving to Online Classes Only Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Paul Quinn College in Dallas announced Wednesday that it will move to online classes only in an effort to stop the possible spread of the new coronavirus.

College officials announced that it will discontinue all face-to-face classes for the remainder of the spring 2020 semester and transition all courses to an online format beginning next week.

All students are also required to stay away from campus until further notice.

The school is also canceling all tours, public events, and public gatherings until further notice.

School leaders say students should begin checking their Canvas accounts for messages from their professors and Dr. Chris Dowdy (VP of Academic Affairs) on how to proceed with their classes. Work Program students should also check their Canvas accounts for information from Ms. Natalie Williams regarding how the requirements of the program will be satisfied.

The school will also make laptops available for any students who may need them in order to complete their classwork.