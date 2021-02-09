Parkland Warns of False Information Shared on Social Media About COVID-19 Vaccine Availability

Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas is warning people hoping to get the COVID-19 vaccine at the hospital that there are several groups giving out bad information on social media.

The hospital said "several social media groups" are "giving out incorrect information about the availability of vaccine at Parkland" and that people are then showing up to get vaccinated.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

As the state begins to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines for those in Phase 1A and 1B, county health departments have begun waitlists for those wish to be inoculated.

You can now register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin - Search Waitlist | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 1-855-IMMUNE9 (1-855-466-8639). In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.

Parkland reiterated Tuesday that they are only providing vaccines to people in Phase 1A or 1B and that those vaccines are administered by appointment only. You cannot simply show up at the hospital and expect to be vaccinated.

"The general public (non-Parkland patients) cannot bypass the county’s sign up process and schedule an appointment directly with Parkland. Any person trying to schedule vaccination with Parkland must have been first contacted by Parkland with instructions," hospital officials said in a statement.

Got a question about the COVID-19 vaccine? Get the answers here in our FAQ.

Parkland also provides vaccines for some individuals who signed up through the Dallas County Health and Human Services website at Dallas County COVID-19 vaccine, but those are also by appointment only.

Parkland will not provide COVID-19 vaccines to anyone who does not have an appointment at Parkland or at their drive-through locations.