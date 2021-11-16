Parkland Shutting Down Ellis Davis COVID-19 Vaccination, Testing Site

Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas says they are shutting down the Ellis Davis Field House COVID-19 test and vaccination site.

Parkland said in a statement Tuesday the test and vaccination site will be permanently closed on Nov. 24 at 1 p.m., the day before Thanksgiving.

The closure comes as Dallas County Health and Human Services Director Dr. Philip Huang warns of a slight uptick in COVID-19-related hospital admissions and ER visits after weeks of declines. With roughly 40% of Dallas County still unvaccianted, Huang urged the unvaccinated to take precautions over the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.

"If you have family members that are at high risk, then that's something that you need to consider and look at the vaccination status of your family members," Huang said Tuesday.

Since the opening of the Ellis Davis Field House site in March 2020, Parkland said they administered more than 97,400 COVID-19 tests and 78,900 doses of COVID-19 vaccines at the location.

The hospital said COVID-19 vaccines will still be available for individuals over the age of 5 at many of Parkland’s Community Oriented Primary Care (COPC) health centers located throughout Dallas County and at pop-up vaccination events as needs in high-risk locations are identified.

Vaccines are also available at area CVS and Walgreens pharmacies and DCHHS immunization clinics. Locations and hours for DCHHS locations can be found here. For a listing of all places offering vaccines, vaccines.gov.