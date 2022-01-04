Parkland Opens Amelia Court COVID-19 Testing Site

Parkland Health & Hospital System is opening a COVID-19 testing center near the hospital district north of downtown Dallas.

The free testing center is located at the Amelia Court Clinic at 1936 Amelia Court. The site is closed on Sundays but will be open to the public Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. by appointment only.

Individuals can schedule a COVID-19 test one of two ways:

Visit Parkland's website to schedule directly online.

Call the Parkland COVID-19 helpline at 214-590-7000 to schedule an appointment. The helpline is available between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday in both English and Spanish.

A driver's license or a form of identification is required to get a test. Minors must be accompanied by an adult.

Test seekers are asked to not go to Parkland's Emergency Room or Urgent Care Emergency Center for a testing appointment.