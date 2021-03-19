covid-19 testing

Parkland Closing Walk-Up COVID-19 Sites Due to Drop in Testing

Drive-through sites will continue normal operations

By Demetrius Harper

Parkland Hospital
Due to a drop in requests for COVID-19 testing, Parkland Hospital will be permanently its three walk-up testing sites in Dallas County after Friday. Drive through sites will still continue to operate as normal.

The walk-up sites to be closed are:

  • Sam Tasby (Vickery), 7001 Fair Oaks Avenue, closing Friday at 3 p.m.  
  • Irving Health Center, 1800 N Britain Road, closing Friday at 3 p.m.  
  • West Dallas Multipurpose Center, 2828 Fish Trap Road, closing Saturday at 3 p.m.

Drive-through sites will continue to offer COVID-19 testing for anyone who might need it. No appointment is needed, and testing is available at no cost.

Depending on COVID vaccine volumes, testing lanes may close early on some days at Ellis Davis Field House, 9191 S. Polk Street, Dallas; Monday - Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Closed on Sundays.)  

The other location is at Dallas College-Eastfield Campus, 3737 Motley Drive, Mesquite, Monday - Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Closed on Sundays.)

