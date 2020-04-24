coronavirus

Parker County Puts Texas Twist on Social Distancing

By Deborah Ferguson

Something so very Texas is happening in Weatherford to connect with some of the most vulnerable in the coronavirus pandemic.

The Parker County Sheriff's Posse will ride on horseback saying hello to residents in nursing homes.

Video from Misty Brown, associate publisher at Parker County Today Magazine, shows a long line of horses and cars on parade outside Windsor Senior Living and Memory Care on Thursday, April 16.

The hello by horseback was such a hit, they'll do it again Friday - and even bigger.

The sheriff's posse along with the Weatherford Police and Fire departments will visit seven senior centers and nursing homes on Friday morning.

It's a Texas twist on the parades we're seeing in these days of social distancing.

