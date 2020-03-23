coronavirus

Parker County Judge Says He’s Got COVID-19, ‘This is Not Fun But We Will Survive This’

Judge says positive test received Sunday, has been home since a doctor's visit on March 16

By Frank Heinz

kelvin miles
Parker County

Judge Kelvin Miles, Parker County Precinct 1.

" data-ellipsis="false">

Judge Kelvin Miles, Justice of the Peace for Precinct One in Parker County, says he's contracted coronavirus.

Miles made the announcement Monday morning on Facebook where he said he started feeling ill on March 14 and on the following Monday, March 16, his wife took him to the doctor.

Miles said he was initially tested for flu, which came back negative; a test for COVID-19 was returned Sunday and showed he was positive.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

coronavirus 2 hours ago

What We Know About Coronavirus Cases in North Texas, Around the State

coronavirus Mar 13

Your Guide to the COVID-19 Coronavirus Pandemic

"I do have it. I have not left my house except the trip to the doctor last Monday," Miles wrote. "I do not want to start a panic. I'm almost 63 and I'm going to survive this."

The county judge, who said he's been home all week with his wife Charlotte, did not say where he thinks he might have become infected.

Miles described his symptoms as "pretty sick" with a fever, chills, body aches, fatigue and having trouble sleeping.

Miles' Facebook post can be seen below.

Well here it goes!!! On the 14th I became ill and stayed in bed that was on a Saturday on Monday my wife took me to my...

Posted by Kelvin Miles on Monday, March 23, 2020

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

https://datawrapper.dwcdn.net/2mKkR/5/

This article tagged under:

coronavirusParker Countykelvin miles
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas Connects Us Coronavirus Pandemic Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV About NBC 5
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us