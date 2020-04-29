Paris Nursing Home Reports 1st Coronavirus-Related Death as Case Count Reaches 48

Officials reported Wednesday the first death due to COVID-19 in Lamar County, a resident of Paris Healthcare Center, where there are 48 positive cases of the new coronavirus.

Residents of the nursing home who tested positive have been separated from those who did not test positive, epidemiologist Mark Lueke of the Paris-Lamar County Health District told NBC 5 Monday.

Most surprising, Lueke said, were that the majority of the people who tested positive were asymptomatic and showed no signs of fever or respiratory symptoms. He urged residents in Lamar County to practice social distancing and to wear masks in public to reduce the risk of the virus spreading.

Paris Mayor Steve Clifford said city leaders have pushed for more widespread testing in Lamar County.

We have had a massive outbreak of COVID-19 in a local nursing home. This requires all of the resources of the health... Posted by Steve Clifford - Mayor of Paris on Sunday, April 26, 2020

There are 13 other cases of COVID-19 in Lamar County, raising the countywide total to 61, according to the Paris-Lamar County Health District.

Seven of the cases are travel-related and 54 are community spread, officials said.

Six people in the county have recovered from COVID-19.

