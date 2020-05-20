coronavirus

Padre Island National Seashore Cancels Public Turtle Releases Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The events' cancellations are intended to protect the health and safety of visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners at Padre Island National Seashore.

Padre Island NS Division of Sea Turtle Science & Recovery

The Padre Island NS Division of Sea Turtle Science and Recovery has canceled this year's public hatchling releases out of an abundance of caution.

According to Padre Island North Seashore officials, public releases allow visitors to see the importance of protecting the critically endangered Kemp’s Ridley sea turtle.

PINS officials said the events' cancellations are intended to protect the health and safety of visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners.

The popularity of these public events makes it impossible to host them while adhering to social distancing and crowd avoidance guidelines, officials said.

According to PINS officials, the park will resume the popular turtle release events and traditional ranger guided activities when conditions and guidance allow.

