Ovation Planned for Dallas ISD Students before Virtual Graduation

Thursday night, Dallas ISD asks the community to take a moment to congratulate the Class of 2020.

From 7 p.m. until 7:10 p.m., the community is invited to step outside their homes and places of business to give a district-wide ovation to all graduating seniors.

Seniors will experience commencement ceremonies virtually because of the threat of COVID-19 with 37 virtual graduations held from May 22-31, with more than 8,900 graduates.

The ceremonies will run on the Dallas ISD Facebook page and on Spectrum TV cable channels (Channel 98, 1300 and 1301).

Graduation dates and links can be found HERE.