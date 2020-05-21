Dallas

Ovation Planned for Dallas ISD Students before Virtual Graduation

From 7 until 7:10 Thursday night, the community is invited to step outside to give a district-wide ovation to all graduating seniors

By Larry Collins

Thursday night, Dallas ISD asks the community to take a moment to congratulate the Class of 2020.

From 7 p.m. until 7:10 p.m., the community is invited to step outside their homes and places of business to give a district-wide ovation to all graduating seniors.

Seniors will experience commencement ceremonies virtually because of the threat of COVID-19 with 37 virtual graduations held from May 22-31, with more than 8,900 graduates.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 12 hours ago

COVID-19 Case Tracker: What We Know About Cases in DFW, Around Texas

Fort Worth 31 seconds ago

Performers, Theaters Await Texas Governor’s Guidance to Reopen

The ceremonies will run on the Dallas ISD Facebook page and on Spectrum TV cable channels (Channel 98, 1300 and 1301).

Graduation dates and links can be found HERE.

This article tagged under:

Dallascoronavirusdallas isdClass of 2020
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us