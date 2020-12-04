‘No Time for Discussion,' 6 ICU Beds Left in Denton County; COVID-19 Hospitalizations Hit New High

Denton County Public Health reports only six ICU beds are available in the county and that there is a single-day record of 149 patients hospitalized in the county with COVID-19. DCPH is also reporting 553 new COVID-19 cases Friday with six new deaths.

Of the 553 new cases reported Friday afternoon, DCPH confirmed 378 are active while 175 have already cleared recovery protocol. The countywide total for cases stands at 25,645 with 18,789 estimated recoveries and 6,698 estimated active cases.

DCPH reported hospital capacity at 74.4% occupied Friday with 225 available beds, only six of which are in ICUs. The county health department also reported 96 of 274 ventilators are occupied. As of Friday, the county reported a record 149 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Denton County, 39 of whom are in the ICU.

“DCPH is monitoring our shortage of ICU availability today. With only six ICU beds available, there is simply no time for discussion,” stated Dr. Matt Richardson, DCPH Director. “Masks and distancing are the only way to help a stressed and critical situation developing in our hospitals. We’re asking everyone to be a part of the solution – comply with the recommendations to help others.”

The latest six deaths in the county include two men in their 70s who were residents of Longmeadow Healthcare Center in Justin, two men, one in his 60s and another in his 80s, who were residents of Cedar Ridge Rehabilitation in Pilot Point, a man in his 80s who was a resident of Autumn Leaves in Carrollton and a man in his 80s who was a resident of Lewisville.

“We are at a critical point with COVID-19 in our county,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “We must honor the lives of those around us by wearing masks when around anyone we do not live with. Please add these six individuals’ families and friends to your thoughts and prayers and do your part in slowing the spread of COVID-19.”

DCPH is also providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center on Tuesday, Dec. 8 at University of North Texas’ Discovery Park at 3940 N Elm Street in Denton. Eligible community members must reside in Denton County, pre-register by calling 940-349-2585, and have not previously tested positive for COVID-19. Pre-registration is required and appointments are available starting at 8 a.m.

Denton County is also providing free testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.

To minimize the spread of COVID-19, DCPH asks all community members to continue to: