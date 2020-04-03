Nursing Home Patient Dies After Contracting COVID-19 in Denton County; 19 New Cases Confirmed

A woman living in a Lewisville nursing home is the latest casualty in the fight against COVID-19.

Denton County Health confirmed the woman, who was in her 70s and was recently hospitalized while fighting the infection, contracted the virus locally.

“As we report the loss of a sixth life to COVID-19 in Denton County today, we hope everyone will take a moment to keep our fellow residents affected by this pandemic in your thoughts and prayers,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “The seriousness of taking precautions cannot be overstated. With community spread endemic in our county, we must take the necessary steps to ensure we do not contribute to the problem.”

The Denton County Public Health Department confirmed another 19 people have tested positive for COVID-19 Friday, bringing the total case count in the county to 273.

For the third straight day there were no new cases reported at the Denton State Supported Living Center. To date, 50 residents and 23 staffers have contracted the virus -- the DSSLC is the largest cluster of the virus in the state.

Elsewhere, new cases were reported Friday in Carrollton, Corinth, Dallas, Denton, Flower Mound, Lake Dallas, Lewisville, Little Elm, Providence Village and Sanger.

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.