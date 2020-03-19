Number of North Texans Applying for Unemployment is Rapidly on the Rise as COVID-19 Cripples Business

The number of people in the Dallas Region applying for unemployment benefits is up 184% compared to this time last year.

With so many businesses in North Texas having to close, unemployment numbers are expected to skyrocket over the next few weeks. Jobs most heavily impacted could be the service industry as restaurants and bars are closed.

This week, Gov. Greg Abbott instructed the Texas Workforce Commission to waive the waiting week for unemployment benefits. In addition, TWC is working under the Governor’s declaration of a statewide disaster to waive unemployment insurance work search requirements effective immediately.

While President Trump put together a $1 trillion emergency stimulus plan, only half of that will reach individuals and the amounts will vary by household.

A spokesperson for TWC, tells NBC 5 that from March 1-March 18 more than 94,400 people have applied for unemployment benefits statewide. In the Dallas region alone, more than 27,000 have applied. Compared to this same timeframe last year, only 9,495 people in the Dallas region applied.

TWC says it should only take seven minutes to apply online, however, demand is so high, a viewer reported issues to NBC 5 saying it took more than five hours to complete an application.

“TWC has about 10K web site visitors a day. Tuesday, March 17, we had 40K web site visitors and on Wednesday, March 18, we had 50K web site visitors, “said Francisco Gamez, spokesman for TWC.

“We recognize the inconvenience this causing for our customers and are working quickly with our agency partner, the Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR) to resolve issues and accommodate the increased number of users on TWC’s website,” said Gamez.

TWC says they’re working on making updates to the server this evening between 3:00 a.m. – 4:30 a.m. Friday, and hope that helps serve the number of users online.

NBC 5 has gathered a list of resources here:

Apply for Texas Unemployment Benefits

TWC’s online job-search engine

Local Workforce Solutions Office Search