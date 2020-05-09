Number of COVID-19 Cases in Collin County Eclipses 900

Collin County health officials reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, bringing the number of cases in the county to 901.

The county has reported 587 recoveries from the new coronavirus and 27 deaths.

Friday, Collin County Health Care Services reported three deaths -- the county's highest single-day number of coronavirus-related fatalities.

Tracking COVID-19 Cases in North Texas Counties

