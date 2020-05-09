coronavirus

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Collin County Eclipses 900

Nearly 600 people in the county have recovered from the coronavirus

By Chris Blake

Collin County health officials reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, bringing the number of cases in the county to 901.

The county has reported 587 recoveries from the new coronavirus and 27 deaths.

Friday, Collin County Health Care Services reported three deaths -- the county's highest single-day number of coronavirus-related fatalities.

Tracking COVID-19 Cases in North Texas Counties

NBC 5 is tracking the number of COVID-19 related cases, recoveries and deaths in North Texas counties. Choose a county and click on a city or town to see how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting your area.

Cases are cumulative by day and are subject to change, dependent on each county health department's reporting schedule and methodology. Data may be reported county-wide, by city or town, or not at all. Cases, recoveries and death counts in 'unspecified' categories are used as placeholders and reassigned by their respective counties at a later date.

Data: County Health Departments, NBC 5 Staff
Nina Lin/NBC

