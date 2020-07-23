NTX Teacher Uses Pandemic Bread Baking Hobby to Raise Money for Classroom/Students

If you scroll Facebook feeds, you'll see the pandemic turned a lot of us into amateur bread bakers. Carolyn Harmon was among them.

"I started baking bread a lot," Harmon said. "The other day I made, like, 16 loaves in one day."

Harmon is a first-year teacher at Seagoville North Elementary, where she will teach bilingual 4th grade. She moved to North Texas from California three weeks ago. Since then, she estimates she's baked 100 loaves of bread.

"Since I'm living by myself and I don't have a whole big house of family and friends to give bread to, that's when I started thinking I could maybe sell bread to benefit my students and contribute to my classroom," Harmon said.

Harmon considered culinary school before she graduated from the University of California Santa Barbara with a teaching degree. She is also with Teach for America.

"Pursuing educational equity is at the forefront of everything that I'm doing," Harmon said. "In such a crazy time where finances are just so strapped everywhere, I feel like it would maybe be a good use of my time to raise some money just to have some funds in case there's something I need for my classroom or for my students."

Her bread sells for $10 a loaf. That includes delivery.

"In uncertain times like this one," Harmon said. It can be really comforting to have that kind of element of community just from having a loaf of bread brought to your door."

If you would like to order bread, email Harmon at carolynmharmon@gmail.com.

