North Texas Women Surprise Employees at Dallas Tom Thumb with Free Lunch and Dinner

By Yona Gavino

Kim Gatlin’s mom and friends dropped off armfuls of pizzas to feed nearly 100 employees.

It’s the first grocery store they’ve done this at, and it’s part of a bigger effort that started at Kim’s parents’ restaurant, Coal Vines, in Addison.

Kim said customers wanted to buy food for front line workers.

She and her friends decided to bring the idea to their local Tom Thumb store, and drop off lunch and dinner - from her parents’ restaurant - for the employees.

The store manager was overwhelmed by the act of kindness.

“When I called and told him what we wanted to do, he got choked up. It was really sweet. You could tell he appreciates how hard his people are working,” said Gatlin.

She and her friends hope the idea catches on, or people come up with their own idea to help their community during COVID-19.

