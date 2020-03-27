North Texas Woman Helps Mom Celebrate Her 88th Birthday from the Window of Her Nursing Home

A Keller nursing home, like so many others around the country, has restricted visits to try to protect vulnerable elderly residents - from the Coronavirus.

One woman found a way to help her mom, a resident at Heritage House of Keller Health and Rehabilitation Center, celebrate her birthday.

“I just want to tell you I love you, and you look good! You look great!” said Debra Coleman.

She’s using an iPad to FaceTime her mom Eula Wright, who’s a resident at the Keller facility.

When Wright turned 88 on Monday, staff members wheeled her to a window to see her kids and the card they brought.

Her son and daughter visited from the window to sing happy birthday and greet her.

Wright has Parkinson’s, and can’t get around much.

She’s been living at the facility for about five months.

To protect her and other residents, only essential staff caring for people are allowed inside.

And they get their temperature checked every time they enter.

Debra knows how much these visits mean to her mom, and to her.

“They’ve been everything for me. I’m used to being with my mother every day. So it’s difficult not to be with her all day every day, but I understand,” said Coleman.

Heritage House of Keller is asking for the community's help. They've partnered with Aviator Home Health and the Keller Senior Activities Center for a “Supplies4Seniors” drive.

It takes place Tuesday, March 31 and Wednesday, April 1.

Anyone who wants to donate an essential item like cleaning products or food items for seniors in Keller can drop them off curbside at the Keller Senior Activities Center at 660 Johnson Road in Keller.

For more information, you can call: 817-743-4370.