North Texas Vaccine Hubs Prepare to Offer Pfizer Dose to Children Ages 12-15

Those as young as 12 could be inoculated at Dallas' Fair Park COVID-19 vaccine hub site as soon as Saturday, county officials say.

The announcement came after the Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use approval for the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine for kids ages 12 to 15.

Moments ago, I tweeted we could start vaccinating 12 and up Wednesday. Unfortunately,this was incorrect. ACIP approval is still needed. Hopefully, they will approve at their Wednesday meeting. If they do, we will start 12 and up Saturday ⁦@fairpark⁩ https://t.co/eamtcBAvUV — Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) May 10, 2021

Dallas County Public Health Director Dr. Philip Huang encouraged parents to pre-register their kids for the vaccine on the county website. Those 17 years old and younger must have parental approval to receive the shot.

"We just want to make sure that kids come out on a day when the Pfizer vaccine is being administered and, if that registration info is filled out beforehand it’s like the quick pass at Disney World," Huang said.

Tarrant County is also allowing parents to pre-register their children on the county site, though Judge Glenn Whitley said with supply far exceeding demand it is not necessary.

"With that, we really need to rethink how we’re going to get vaccines out, but again the students may be the last big hurrah," Whitley said.

Parents can pre-register their children here and the county will notify them about scheduling an appointment or letting them know where walk-ups are allowed.

Those younger than 18 will need to bring a birth certificate or proof of their age. Tarrant County Public Health also said parents need to bring identification.

Denton County Public Health said once the Pfizer shot is approved for those 12 to 15 it would update its online portal to allow parents to register their children.