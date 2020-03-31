North Texas USPS Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

A United States Postal Service employee who works at the USPS' facility in Coppell has tested positive for coronavirus.

The USPS said it reached out to local public health officials and would follow their guidelines.

Risk is believed to be low for other employees at the North Texas Processing and Distribution Center, a spokesperson said.

The USPS has changed procedures for collecting a customer signature to abide by social distancing recomendations, allowing employees to verbally request a person's first initial and last name.

No further information about the employee was released.