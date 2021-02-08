North Texas Teachers Wait on COVID-19 Vaccine, Feel Left Behind

Unlike dozens of states across America, Texas state leaders opted not to prioritize teachers for the COVID-19 vaccine. But the decision came just as those same leaders, including Governor Greg Abbott, pushed for a return to in-person learning, making teachers among those at highest risk for encountering the virus.

‘It’s not if I’m going to get it (COVID-19) but when, when am I going to get it,” said Fort Worth ISD Assistant Speech and Language Pathologist Kathryn Gerred.

Gerred said she frequently sees dozens of students over the course of the day and despite being registered for the vaccine since December and having two pre-existing conditions, she has not been able to be inoculated.

“I think the whole system is flawed, I know people that have gone to an eye appointment and received the vaccine, I don’t get it,” said Gerred.

And Gerred is far from alone, the vast majority of educators across North Texas are not yet eligible for the vaccine despite their heightened risk.

“You just get up and you say a prayer and decide you aren’t going to live in fear and kind of put one foot in front of the other,” said Hope Lee, who teaches at Dallas ISD.

The Texas State Teachers Association has called on state leaders to either prioritize teachers or allow school districts to return to virtual learning without penalty. Additionally, they have publicly lobbied for the state to hand over the decision on whether to prioritize teachers to local governments.

“We believe in this case at least when it comes to the health of local communities that those local communities should be able to call the shots,” said Clay Robison with the Texas State Teachers Association.

Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick has said he supports moving vulnerable educators to the front of the line. Eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine is determined by a state panel of advisors, including lawmakers, state and local health officials and medical experts.

