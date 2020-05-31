North Texas Surpasses 20,000 Cases of COVID-19

North Texas surpassed 20,000 cases of the coronavirus Sunday as counties in the area added dozens of new cases.

There have been 20,201 cases of COVID-19 and 532 deaths in the 32-county area. More than 10,800 people have recovered.

Dallas County reported its 229th death Sunday and 228 additional positive cases of the coronavirus.

Tarrant, Denton, Collin and Rockwall counties in reported fewer new cases than Dallas and only one death between them.

Tarrant County

In Tarrant County, 50 additional cases were added Sunday, but no new deaths were reported.

The new cases were added in Arlington, Burleson, Euless, Fort Worth, Grand Prairie, Grapevine, Haltom City, Lake Worth, North Richland Hills, Saginaw, Watauga and White Settlement.

The county has reported a total of 5,513 cases, 165 deaths and 2,313 recoveries.

Collin County

Fifteen cases of COVID-19 were added in Collin County on Sunday, bringing the county's total to 1,312.

There have been 34 deaths in the county and 922 recoveries.

The cases were reported in Dallas, Fairview, Frisco, McKinney, Plano and Wylie.

Denton County

Sixteen new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Denton County.

New cases were reported in The Colony, Dallas, Denton, Flower Mound, Lewisville, Little Elm and unincorporated Denton County.

The county has a total of 1,373 cases, 31 deaths and 677 recoveries.

Rockwall County

In Rockwall County, an additional death was reported at Broadmoor Medical Lodge bringing the total deaths at the lodge and the county to 13.

Broadmoor has had 61 total cases of COVID-19, including 40 residents and 21 staff. Of the residents, 15 have recovered. Seventeen staff have recovered.

The county has reported at least 186 cases and 154 recoveries.

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.



