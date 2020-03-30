coronavirus

North Texas School Districts Extend Closures Due to COVID-19

Gov. Abbott initially order schools closed through April 3

By Chris Blake

Two North Texas school districts announced they Monday they would extend their closures through April 17.

Under an order from Gov. Greg Abbot (R) schools across the state were to be closed through April 3, but Monday Carrollton-Farmers Branch and Keller ISDs announced they would stay close for at least two more weeks.

The decision came the day after President Donald Trump extended his voluntary national shutdown and social distancing guidelines through April 30.

Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD will continue to provide "grab & go" meals to students Monday through Friday.

Keller ISD will do the same through its food service provider, Sodexo, to students under 19 years old.

The University Interscholastic League also told Texas public schools that games and contests would not resume before May 4 at the earliest.

