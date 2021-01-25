North Texas Restaurant Owner Donates Meals to Healthcare Workers, First Responders

North Texas healthcare workers have been on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic for nearly a year, and for a DFW restaurant owner, the importance of giving back has never been greater.

“There is really nothing more satisfying,” said Tony Nguyen. “We need to give, we need to help, we need to make people smile.”

In the early days of the pandemic, Nguyen donated countless meals to health care and first responders but as the pandemic stretched he said efforts across the region have tailed off. In recent days, he’s restarted an initiative to give back – donating dozens of free meals to those on the frontlines in North Texas.

Among the motivations, is his own personal experience when his parents were hospitalized with COVID-19.

“While I was there getting my heart ripped out these people were taking care of my parents the way I wished they would, it was just a blessing,” said Nguyen.

Despite the growing availability of the vaccine, health experts expect cases of COVID-19 to continue in substantial numbers well into the second half of 2021, stretching healthcare resources to their limit.

“They have a servant attitude to begin with, this has been stressful and really does take a toll on them but they continue to do it,” said W. Stephen Love, President/CEO of the DFW Hospital Council.

Nguyen said he plans to continue his efforts as long as there is a need and hopes others will do the same.

“That’s what life is about, just try and be good people,” said Nguyen.

