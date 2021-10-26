North Texas Pharmacists Prepare to Receive Kids' COVID Vaccine

The U.S. moved one step closer on Tuesday to approving Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11 after a Food and Drug Administration advisory panel gave its endorsement. Now, the vaccine just needs final approval from the FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Texas has already placed an order for 1.3 million doses for kids, and pharmacies in North Texas said they are prepared to receive them.

"I'm already ready. The only thing we're waiting on now is for the vaccine to come in, which is different,” clinical pharmacist Dawn Moshier said.

Following Tuesday's recommendation from an FDA advisory panel, the FDA will have to authorize the kid-sized doses with smaller needles before the CDC can recommend them next week.

Once that happens, Moshier said she expected to get some of the doses requested by the state, though she didn't know how many she’ll get.

She said she'll administer them any way she can, both for appointments and walkups, at Campbell Pharmacy in Dallas and through vaccine clinics at places like schools, making it easy for those who’ve already shown an interest.

"They've been asking since the beginning. Once we did the older kids, what about the younger kids?" Mosier said.

But according to a recent survey by the Kaiser Family Foundation, not everyone will rush to get the vaccine. It shows only 30% of parents planned to get their kids vaccinated right away.

Still, as a mom herself, Moshier said she believes this is a crucial next step in getting life back to normal.

And she assures, when the time comes, there's plenty to go around.

"Don't worry. Don't rush. Don't panic. You don't have to be the first one in the door for it. You're going to get the vaccine. There is plenty of vaccine coming out for these children,” Moshier said.