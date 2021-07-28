North Texas Nurse Contracted COVID-19, Says Vaccine Saved Her From Severe Illness

As a nurse, Alexandra Vasquez Reyna was among the first to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

“I wanted to make sure that I was fully vaccinated not only for myself but for patients that I serve, but also for my family members,” she said.

She says her two daughters did virtual learning last school year and everyone wore masks.

But when the statewide mask mandate lifted and the CDC relaxed guidance for people who are fully-vaccinated, Reyna says she started shedding her mask more often.

Then in late june, she tested positive for COVID-19.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

“Started showing symptoms, I had very high fevers, extreme exhaustion, cough, congestion, and then the very next day I got tested and I was positive right away,” she said.

Reyna says she quarantined at home and was worried her family would get sick, too.

“Thankfully, even though I contracted the virus fully vaccinated, they did not,” she said.

She says she doesn't know where she contracted the virus.

Because she has an underlying condition, she believes the vaccine protected her from severe illness.

“I do attribute the vaccine for helping protect me from those things,” Reyna said.

She says she's seen unvaccinated co-workers hospitalized with the virus and supports hospitals requiring COVID-19 vaccines for employees.

She also says wearing a mask is once again mandatory when anyone leaves home.

“Please continue to take the same precautions as you would last spring, last summer,” Reyna said.



She says her lab sample was sent off for additional testing and expects to find out in a few weeks if she had a variant of the virus.