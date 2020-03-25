North Texas Initiative Helps Health Care Professionals Keep Families Safe

For the families of the men and women on the frontlines of the fight against coronavirus, there’s a fear that emerges each time their loved ones return from another shift at the hospital.

“When he walks in, it really scares me. It gives me a lot of anxiety. You know, I can have the house as clean as possible, but we have no idea what he’s bringing in,” said Emily Phillips.

Emily Phillips’ husband, Jason, is an E.R. doctor who can see anywhere between 100 and 150 patients a day.

None of his patients have tested positive for the virus so far. But with a newborn, 5-year-old and 8-year-old in their Celina home, Phillips has been searching for alternative places Jason could stay until the epidemic comes to an end.

She said they’d both thought of a hotel or apartment, though that felt isolating and far from home.

Instead, she turned to Facebook asking if anyone had an R.V. they’d be willing to loan. And almost immediately, one arrived free to use for as long as they need.

“Why not? Why not provide it and why not help keep these guys safe?” said Holly Haggard.

Haggard said she found out about Phillips’ post through a mutual friend. Their exchange became just one link in a chain of good deeds that grew from there.

After the first offer, Phillips got another she was able to pass along to another doctor in the community. Then came another, and she knew they'd started something that stretched beyond her own family.

Since Sunday, Phillips’ original post and a Facebook group called “RVs 4 MDs To Fight the Corona Virus” has helped match 15 doctors and nurses with a temporary place to stay a safe distance away from their families.

It’s also generated hundreds of leads the women hope can lead to a national movement.

“Think about it. If you can quarantine one doctor, you’re limiting their exposure of their whole family,” said Phillips. “I think this could just be a great way to battle this virus.”