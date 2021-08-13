Weatherford

North Texas Gym Owner Urges Vaccines After He Nearly Died From COVID-19

Antonio Rodriguez is encouraging people to get vaccinated, after he delayed getting his vaccine, and got COVID-19

By Yona Gavino

A North Texas fitness trainer, who nearly died from COVID-19, says he regrets putting off getting vaccinated.

A North Texas fitness trainer, who nearly died from COVID-19, says he regrets putting off getting vaccinated.

Antonio Rodriguez never thought he’d get COVID-19. 

The 44-year-old owns Toro Sports Performance gym in Weatherford. 

“I train athletes. I stay pretty active. I hardly ever get sick. I don’t get the flu or colds. I don’t even have allergies,” said Antonio Rodriguez. 

He finally decided to get vaccinated. 

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

But he tested positive for COVID-19 a few days before his appointment.  

“So instead of getting the shot, I called the ambulance,” said Rodriguez. 

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Coppell 26 mins ago

Gold Medal Olympian Chiaka Ogbogu to Be Honored in Coppell Parade

DallasNews.com 2 hours ago

A New, Little-Understood Coronavirus Variant Has Arrived in Dallas

He was rushed to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital. 

It’s still hard to breathe on his own, without the help of tubes. 

“Right now, me standing up taking two or three steps feels like I just ran a 400-meter sprint,” said Rodriguez. 

He hopes his story can save even one life. 

“If you’re still thinking about it, go ahead and get it done. It’s not worth it. I’m a great example of that. I was thinking I’m invincible. This thing almost killed me. Just go ahead and get the vaccination,” said Rodriguez. 

He said he plans to get fully vaccinated as soon as possible. 

Doctors expect him to be released from the hospital in a week or two. 

This article tagged under:

Weatherfordcoronaviruscovid-19 vaccine
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us