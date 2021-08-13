North Texas Gym Owner Urges Vaccines After He Nearly Died From COVID-19

A North Texas fitness trainer, who nearly died from COVID-19, says he regrets putting off getting vaccinated.

Antonio Rodriguez never thought he’d get COVID-19.

The 44-year-old owns Toro Sports Performance gym in Weatherford.

“I train athletes. I stay pretty active. I hardly ever get sick. I don’t get the flu or colds. I don’t even have allergies,” said Antonio Rodriguez.

He finally decided to get vaccinated.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

But he tested positive for COVID-19 a few days before his appointment.

“So instead of getting the shot, I called the ambulance,” said Rodriguez.

He was rushed to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital.

It’s still hard to breathe on his own, without the help of tubes.

“Right now, me standing up taking two or three steps feels like I just ran a 400-meter sprint,” said Rodriguez.

He hopes his story can save even one life.

“If you’re still thinking about it, go ahead and get it done. It’s not worth it. I’m a great example of that. I was thinking I’m invincible. This thing almost killed me. Just go ahead and get the vaccination,” said Rodriguez.

He said he plans to get fully vaccinated as soon as possible.

Doctors expect him to be released from the hospital in a week or two.