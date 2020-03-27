North Texas Food Bank to Distribute Free Food at UNT Dallas Campus

The North Texas Food Bank will provide disaster relief efforts and distribute free food at the University of North Texas at Dallas campus on Tuesday, March 31.

The food distribution will take place from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at 7300 University Hills Boulevard. The North Texas Food Bank truck will be parked in Lot 2.

The service will be strictly drive-thru and is available to UNT Dallas students, faculty, staff, and community members in Dallas County.

Safety precautions have been established to limit physical interaction with volunteers. Participants must complete intake forms in their cars, and volunteers will load a box of food staples into the trunk.

According to officials with the University of North Texas at Dallas, all shelter-in-place guidelines are being followed as the Dallas County shelter-in-place order allows residents to leave their homes to obtain food.

“During this time of crisis, it is crucial that we come together to help our students, faculty, staff, and neighbors in need,” UNT Dallas President Bob Mong said. “Many southern Dallas communities already face food insecurity issues, and the spread of COVID-19 has exacerbated the problem. We are pleased to partner with the North Texas Food Bank and eager to offer our campus as a safe option to deliver much-needed food to those hit hardest by this ongoing public health threat.”