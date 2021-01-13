North Texas First Responder Recounts Deployment to NYC Amid COVID-19 Surge, Overseeing Vaccines Back Home

As the vaccine rolls out across North Texas, first responder Michael Marsh is especially aware of just how far the medical community has come.

In March, Marsh – the Operations Manager in Arlington for American Medical Response, was deployed to New York City as the first COVID-19 surge paralyzed the city.

“I guess you could say it was very surreal,” said Marsh. “This is the first time I’ve seen responders in a kind of anxiety.”

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

As the state begins to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines for those in Phase 1A and 1B, county health departments have begun waitlists for those wish to be inoculated.

You can now register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299.

In New York City, Marsh oversaw the operations of 350 ambulances and during his time in the city, one of his paramedics contracted the virus and died.

“I personally took Paul to the hospital in New York and watching him deteriorate, that was a first for me, I’ve never lost anyone,” he said.

The impact of the loss and the lessons learned were all things Marsh has brought with him back to North Texas. At the Arlington site, he is helping to oversee the inoculation of about 2,000 people every day, providing an opportunity to finish what he started months ago.

“To stop in this big arena floor and be like ‘we have worked so hard for this moment,’” said Marsh.

