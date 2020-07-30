North Texas Educator Stuck in Spain Shares Their Incredible Progress During Pandemic

A lot has happened since we last talked to Flower Mound native Rachel Earley back in April. Rachel was under strict quarantine in her Madrid apartment for 60 days. Now, she says it was worth it to get to where they are now.

Rachel was among millions in Spain forced to shelter in place, but the English teacher says they’re finally starting to be some sense of normalcy.

People in Madrid have reacted positively to new restrictions ordered by the regional government to control the spread of the coronavirus, including mandatory mask-wearing, limits on parties at night, and a possible COVID-passport, which isn't very popular by people in Madrid. That basically identifies "card-holders" as coronavirus-free, granting them access to high-risk infection zones including gyms, museums and bars.

Madrid bore the brunt of the virus's early April peak which was the last time we talked to Rachel. But the city has since managed to keep a lid on new COVID infections.

"We're still strict with masks, with hand sanitizer, with things not being fully opened, but really it is so much better, and it was so worth it all the time that we spent inside,” said Flower Mound native, Rachel Earley. “We're still social distancing, but we are able to meet with family in small groups and go to restaurants in the outdoor seating areas and things like that so, it's definitely better."

Rachel, now in her second year teaching English in Spain’s capital city, says they're already prepared for the next school semester, knowing she will most likely continue teaching classes online, or at least half online, and maybe even teaching half of her kids in the morning, and half in the afternoon.

One thing she says she can't imagine at this point is doing in-person learning in Texas as COVID cases continue to surge.

Rachel is hoping that by December, she's able to safely return home to North Texas to visit her family.