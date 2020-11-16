North Texas Airports Prepare for COVID-19 Era Thanksgiving Travel

Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and Dallas Love Field are preparing for an influx of Thanksgiving travelers.

“Between the dates of Nov. 20 and Nov. 30 we are looking at between 1.3 million customers coming through DFW Airport,” DFW Airport Executive Vice President of Revenue Management and Customer Service Ken Buchanan said. “It’s down probably somewhere between 30% to 40% from previous year’s traffic.”

“Current projections have us between 10,000 [and] 12,000 passengers per day for the week of Thanksgiving. Those numbers can certainly fluctuate in either direction and we have seen numbers go down as travel dates get closer,” Dallas Love Field representative Chris Perry said. “Those figures include originating and transfer passengers coming through DAL. A normal Thanksgiving week would see originating and transfer passengers at more than 20,000.”

Travel experts say, even with the reduced numbers, it is promising for a future return to air travel.

“We’re hopeful. We’re talking a lot of measures to provide and safe and secure environment for our customers so they are more comfortable with traveling again,” Buchanan said. “It’s our hope that in the new year we will see an increase in traffic and steady return to travel.”

Both airports have taken measures to promote health and fight the spread of COVID-19.

“You’ll see a number of plexiglass guards within our concessions department and within our TSA checkpoints so that customers can social distance safely,” Buchanan said.