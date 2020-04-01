North Texans Facing Coronavirus Unemployment Struggle to Pay Rent

Across DFW, hundreds of businesses and people are struggling to pay their rent this month due to coronavirus related economic struggles.

"I made rent this morning but it's really by the skin of my teeth,” Azylen Vaughn said.

Vaughn worked in the service industry before being laid off last month. Despite pro-actively reaching out to her Denton area landlord, Vaughn was told there will be no excuses for a missed or late rent payment.

"Our landlord has decided they don't really care that we don't have jobs anymore, that rent is still due the first of the month and they are threatening with eviction proceedings,” she said.

The same is true for businesses limited to takeout only, who are now making a fraction of what they use to.

"I don't know how we are going to survive over this,” Ashima Khera, co-owner of Indian Bistro 14 in Arlington said. “Rent is the biggest expense in any business and I don't know how we are going to survive over this,” she continued.

Despite temporary suspensions of eviction hearings in some counties, evictions can still be filed and will go before a judge as soon as the suspension is lifted.