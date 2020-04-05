North Texans Attend Virtual Palm Sunday Service; One Church Records Service Because of High Online Traffic

Palm Sunday, marks the beginning of Holy Week and around the world, and right here in North Texas, Christians virtually attended services.

At Wilshire Baptist Church, and churches around the country, doors are closed.

But there is still celebration inside homes and hearts says Wilshire Baptist Church Associate Pastor Mark Wingfield.

“We made a little video that kids sent in, of them waving palm branches, and we put that together to make a processional video that was fun to watch,” said Associate Pastor Mark Wingfield.

Sunday, for the first time, the church had to readjust - instead of live streaming, they pre-recorded Palm Sunday service.

“For the past two weeks, our website has crashed, because of traffic,” said Wingfield.

He says church attendance is up.

He estimates 1,200 - 1,500 people will watch Sunday’s taped service.

“I think the number of people we’re reaching via video is actually larger than the number before coronavirus we were reaching in person,” said Wingfield.

The Catholic Diocese of Fort Worth and the Catholic Diocese of Dallas live-streamed Palm Sunday mass.

Despite empty streets and empty churches, Wingfield says the church has never felt more full.

“Some people say, we’re not going to have Easter this year, and the truth is, we’re going to have Easter this year. Easter happens wherever we are. And the church has never been a building. The church is people,” said Wingfield.

He tells NBC 5 it will prerecord next Sunday’s Easter service to avoid the website from crashing because of traffic.