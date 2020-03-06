North Texan Among Those Quarantined on Cruise Ship

A North Texan is among more than 3,500 people quarantined aboard a cruise ship off the coast of California.

"I'm definitely becoming more and more concerned now,” Highland Village resident Ken Weller said.

The Grand Princess skipped its scheduled stop in Mexico and headed straight to its final destination of San Francisco after suspected cases of COVID-19 were reported onboard.

In a statement, Princess Cruises said 45-passengers have been tested for the virus and results are expected back on Friday.

“It sounds like we are in for a real good time here, I wish I was home,” Weller said with a smile from his cabin.

Weller said the quarantine began on Thursday and it remains unclear how long he’ll have to stay onboard.

Princess Cruises said Friday that “Guests are receiving meal deliveries in their staterooms by room service, and additional television and movie options have been added to in-room programming.”