The North Richland Hills Library is making protective face shields for first responders and other city employees serving the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The library is using its 3D printers to make the protective gear.

Photos: North Richland Hills Library Making Protective Gear for First Responders

Staff spent the last week working on prototypes, and on Thursday, the North Richland Hills Fire Department selected one for the library to produce.

The chosen prototype is made with materials that are already available, meaning that the library can produce between 18 and 21 face shields per day.