Nordstrom Set To Reopen Stores

Nordstrom announced in a statement it would begin to open stores to the public under certain requirements and caution.

The department store says all of its stores won't open all at once.

The stores will open in a phased approach and said only when these requirements are met:

It's allowed by state and local governments

Right safety measures and protocols

Confidence to ensure the safety and well-being of employees and customers

The store had already been selling merchandise with online and curbside pick-up orders.

Health screenings will be conducted for employees.

Nordstrom will also provide face coverings for employees and customers.

Workers will also keep tried-on or returned merchandise off the sales floor for a period of time.

Sanitizing will be practiced and taking steps to allow for social-distancing.

