NORDSTROM

Nordstrom Set To Reopen Stores

Joe Raedle/Getty Images, File

MIAMI, FL – FEBRUARY 08: A Nordstrom store is seen on February 8, 2017 in Miami, Florida. Today, President Donald Trump commented on Twitter that the department store Nordstrom had treated his daughter Ivanka Trump unfairly after dropping her clothing label from the store. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Nordstrom announced in a statement it would begin to open stores to the public under certain requirements and caution.

The department store says all of its stores won't open all at once.

The stores will open in a phased approach and said only when these requirements are met:

  • It's allowed by state and local governments
  • Right safety measures and protocols
  • Confidence to ensure the safety and well-being of employees and customers

The store had already been selling merchandise with online and curbside pick-up orders.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

Health screenings will be conducted for employees.

Nordstrom will also provide face coverings for employees and customers.

Workers will also keep tried-on or returned merchandise off the sales floor for a period of time.

Sanitizing will be practiced and taking steps to allow for social-distancing.

To read more on the details on Nordstrom's reopening details, click here.

This article tagged under:

NORDSTROMcoronavirus pandemicbusinessesreopenstores
