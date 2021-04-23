Nonprofit Targets Underserved Communities With Pop-Up Vaccine Events

As the supply catches up with the demand for the COVID-19 vaccine, there is a big effort to reach people in their own communities and neighborhoods.

St. Luke “Community” United Methodist Church in Dallas hosted a vaccination outreach event Friday.

“People who are not interested in getting vaccinated, unfortunately, won’t be eagerly jumping to places like Fair Park, but they may go to the church because they trust the church,” said Richie Butler, founder of the nonprofit Project Unity and senior pastor at the church.

Dominique May was one of the hundreds of people who got their second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Friday at the church’s pop-up drive-thru vaccination site.

“This is way better because I’ve heard stories of people having to wait in line like three hours, like you’re waiting for Jordans or something. But this is way more convenient. This is a great place to get vaccinated,” May said.

Project Unity’s Together We Vaccinate program will expand to West Dallas, DeSoto, and other places to reach underserved and vaccine-hesitant areas.

“I think the fact that there is hesitancy, and there is a slow down means that you’ve got to be more grassroots. You’ve got to work harder, and you don’t just advertise. I think you have to literally partner with those who have feet on the ground,” Butler said.

The next vaccination pop-up site will be Monday at Disciple Central Community Church at 901 N. Polk St., Suite 1010 in DeSoto.

To register and learn more about the event click here.