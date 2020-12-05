coronavirus

‘No Way Did We Ever Dream of This,' Oklahoma Man Loses 4 Siblings COVID-19 in Less Than 3 Weeks

By Peyton Yager | KFOR

An Okarche family was forced to bury four siblings in less than a month after COVID-19 made its way onto their farm.

Larry Annuschat’s life in Okarche quickly turned lonely this month.

One by one four of his family members, three brothers and a sister, tested positive for COVID-19, and they were rushed to a hospital in Oklahoma City.

Ron Annuschat, 58, died on Oct. 30, Paul Annuschat, 68, died on Oct. 31, Nick Annuschat, 59, died on Nov. 9 and Vicki Lynn Marks, 66, died on Nov. 20.

“I know where they are at,” Larry Annuschat said. “I know where all of these people are. I will get there. I will see them again.”

Larry also tested positive for COVID-19 in October, but he says he was lucky to only have mild symptoms.

