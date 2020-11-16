Collin County

No New COVID-19 Cases in Collin County Monday Due to Delay in Lab Reports

Case data expected to be available Tuesday

NBC 5 News

There were no reported new cases of COVID-19 in Collin County on Monday due to an issue receiving lab reports.

The Department of State Health Services confirmed to NBC 5 Monday afternoon that there was no change in the number of cases of COVID-19 from Sunday to Monday and that it was due to an issue receiving reports.

That issue has been corrected and those results are expected to be released Tuesday and may result in a number that is larger than normal.

To date, there are 21,665 COVID-19 cases in Collin County , 218 deaths and 19,766 estimated recoveries. There are an estimated 1,681 active cases of the virus in the county.

COVID-19 Resources

coronavirus Mar 20

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

coronavirus testing Jun 23

COVID-19: Map of Texas Drive-Through Testing Sites

This article tagged under:

Collin CountycoronavirusTexas DSHS
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us