No New COVID-19 Cases in Collin County Monday Due to Delay in Lab Reports

There were no reported new cases of COVID-19 in Collin County on Monday due to an issue receiving lab reports.

The Department of State Health Services confirmed to NBC 5 Monday afternoon that there was no change in the number of cases of COVID-19 from Sunday to Monday and that it was due to an issue receiving reports.

That issue has been corrected and those results are expected to be released Tuesday and may result in a number that is larger than normal.

To date, there are 21,665 COVID-19 cases in Collin County , 218 deaths and 19,766 estimated recoveries. There are an estimated 1,681 active cases of the virus in the county.