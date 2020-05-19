No Date Set For Driver License Offices Reopening

As businesses begin to reopen in Texas, driver license centers remain closed. It is a frustrating wait for Texans like Angela Wrighter, who stopped by one Tuesday in Dallas. Her nephew needs an ID renewal.

“I understand why they are doing what they are doing for the protection, because of the coronavirus, but also, you know, people need their identifications,” said Wrighter.

There were others who came by as well to see if the office was open.

There have been lines at the offices in North Texas, and that was before the pandemic. Now there could be more people who need services.

NBC 5 reached out to DPS, and a spokesperson said there is no set date for reopening, and they are working with the governor’s office on reopening safely.

As for long lines? There will be changes when the doors open, and they are confident it will help.

“When DL offices do reopen, Texans will notice some changes. A new appointment solution, which has been in the works for several months now, will launch,“ said an agency spokesperson, adding, “The appointment solution will allow customers to go online to book actual appointments at DL offices up to six months in advance. We are confident this will reduce the number of people who spend time waiting in line, as it will give them the ability to make an appointment and come into the office on a specific day and time. This means appointments will be required for all services, whether it is an application for a first-time DL or identification card, a renewal or address change. For customers who do not have an appointment, DL staff will be able to help them schedule an appointment at another time, date or location.”

DPS said the majority of people who come into the offices don’t have to, and remind Texans to call 1-866-DL-RENEW (1-886-357-3639) or visit here to see if they can get their transaction handled online.

Now, if you have a license that expired after March 13, 2020, you don’t have to worry. The expiration date has been extended. Once DPS says the extension is lifted, Texans will have 60 days to renew, according to the agency. Click here for more information. And renewals for ID cards are similar.

As for someone with a learner's permit, DPS tells us there is a process that is available for some holders. Click here for more information.

