No Appointment Needed for Garland Drive-Thru Vaccine Clinic on Tuesday

The drive-thru vaccine clinic will happen at Johnson Stadium while vaccine supplies last

By Katy Blakey

In this March 25, 2021, file photo, nurses draw vaccine doses from a vial as Maryland residents receive their second dose of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine at the Cameron Grove Community Center in Bowie, Maryland.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

The Garland Health Department will host a drive-thru vaccination clinic on Tuesday and no appointment is necessary, according to the city.

The clinic will take place Tuesday from 1-3 p.m. at Johnson Stadium at 1029 E. Centerville Road.

According to the Garland city website, people do not need an appointment. However, to speed up the process the city is requesting people fill out its vaccine registration form, print it and bring it with them to the site.

The health department said it would administer the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine while supplies last.

The city also allows those age 60 and older to walk in and receive a vaccine without an appointment at the Garland Public Health Center on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The address is 206 Carver Drive in Garland.

For more information on how to receive a vaccine through the Garland Health Department, visit its website.

