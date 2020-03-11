coronavirus

NHL Does Not Suspend Play in Wake of NBA’s Stoppage of 2019-20 Season

By Joey Hayden / Sports Day / The Dallas Morning News

COLUMBUS, OH – JANUARY 24: A general view of the NHL logo prior to the 2015 Honda NHL All-Star Skills Competition at the Nationwide Arena on January 24, 2015 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

On the heels of the NBA suspending its 2019-20 season after a player reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus, the NHL has decided to not stop play at this time.

“The National Hockey League is aware of the NBA’s decision tonight to indefinitely suspend its season due to a player testing positive for the coronavirus,” the league said in a statement.

“The NHL is continuing to consult with medical experts and is evaluating the options. We expect to have a further update tomorrow.”

The NBA has suspended its season “until further notice" after a Utah Jazz player tested positive Wednesday for the coronavirus, a move that came only hours after the majority of the league's owners were leaning toward playing games without fans in arenas.

