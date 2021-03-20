coronavirus

New Texas COVID-19 Cases See an Uptick

The number of new Texas COVID-19 cases had an uptick on Saturday, according to state data.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, another 3,673 new cases were reported, 152 more cases than Friday. The addition of 121 previously unreported cases raised the Texas pandemic total to more than 2.74 million.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The state also reported the fewest COVID-19 hospitalizations since Oct. 8 at 3,620 as of Friday, the most recent total available. The state's Saturday estimate of active cases also has fallen by more than 1,000 to 106,578.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

coronavirus 4 hours ago

COVID-19 Report: 369 Cases, 26 Deaths Announced Saturday; Statewide Hospitalizations Fall Below 3,700

covid-19 vaccine Mar 20

Texas to Receive More Than 900,000 COVID-19 Vaccine First Doses Next Week

Johns Hopkins University data show researchers say the 119 new COVID-19 deaths raised the state's pandemic death toll to 47,198. The researchers also said the rolling average of daily new cases had fallen by 2,486 cases over the past two weeks, a 38% dip.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

coronavirus
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us