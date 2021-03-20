New Texas COVID-19 Cases See an Uptick

The number of new Texas COVID-19 cases had an uptick on Saturday, according to state data.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, another 3,673 new cases were reported, 152 more cases than Friday. The addition of 121 previously unreported cases raised the Texas pandemic total to more than 2.74 million.

The state also reported the fewest COVID-19 hospitalizations since Oct. 8 at 3,620 as of Friday, the most recent total available. The state's Saturday estimate of active cases also has fallen by more than 1,000 to 106,578.

Johns Hopkins University data show researchers say the 119 new COVID-19 deaths raised the state's pandemic death toll to 47,198. The researchers also said the rolling average of daily new cases had fallen by 2,486 cases over the past two weeks, a 38% dip.