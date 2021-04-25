New Program Brings COVID-19 Vaccines to Homebound Residents in Denton County

Officials have launched a new initiative to bring the COVID-19 vaccine to Denton County's most vulnerable residents by administering it to them in their homes.

It officially started on Thursday.

“The plan is to vaccinate about 5 to 6 people per day,” said Cody Miller, Division Chief of EMS & Training at Denton County Emergency Services District 1.

Miller is one of three division chiefs at Station 511 in Argyle who will administer the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to residents.

“We’re taking it throughout the whole entire county. We have some people in Pilot Point we’re going to, some in Aubrey, some in Sanger. It’s a long way for them to get to Texas Motor Speedway,” Miller said.

The program is a partnership with Denton County Public Health.

Around 70 people are signed up so far -- a number Miller hopes will grow.

“I want to get back to normal as fast as possible. I want to find an end to this and be a part of the solution,” he said.

To sign up, click here or call the Denton County Public Health COVID-19 hotline at 940-349-2585.