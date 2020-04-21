New Orders in Colleyville Allow On-Site Religious Services, Appointment-Only At Salons, Gyms

Colleyville Mayor Richard Newton is allowing some businesses in his city to reopen this week, provided they are open for appointment only and not to the general public, while also allowing residents to attend religious services in person so long as they observe physical distancing guidelines.

The amended disaster declaration signed this week by Colleyville Mayor Richard Newton, still encourages religious services be conducted through remote or virtual methods, but on-site services are no longer prohibited. The latter is a position reinforced by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton on Tuesday who offered guidance on the governor's existing executive order saying local and state government may not close houses of worship and that orders given may not prohibit people from providing or obtaining religious services.

Under the mayor's amended declaration, people can now also dine in the outdoor patio portions of restaurants if the tables are spaced apart. It is also allowing one-on-one visits to gyms, massage establishments, and salons by appointment only and with the use of PPE. Fitness instruction, specifically, allows one-on-one interaction or in limited classes with no more than 10 students subject to social distancing requirements.

“Governor Abbott’s orders say they are closed to the ‘general public.’ Our interpretation is they are closed to the general public. What we are allowing is the businesses by appointment, so if they have an appointment, they are controlling who is coming into the businesses – not the general public,” Newton said. “The order that Colleyville put forth does not require anyone to open. It does put some more decision authority in their hands.”

In a letter to businesses, Newton said the intent of this effort was to assist them in the transition “back to pre-pandemic operations”.

Safety remains a top priority but they recognize the need to reopen the city, Newton wrote in the letter. This is the beginning of the reopening process in a “methodical and safe way,” according to Newton.

“In Tarrant County, there’s about 5,800 hospitals available,” he told NBC 5 in an interview Tuesday. “Only about half of them are being utilized today. I think about 123 ventilators in Tarrant County, I think, are being used for COVID – that’s less than 4%.“

Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley said there are conversations among county and regional leaders frequently, but he claims these changes were never brought before the county. In recent meetings at the Tarrant County Commissioners Court, Whitley has repeatedly said the county needed to “stay the course” and eyed the first weeks of May as the earliest restrictions could be eased and even then it would be done in stages.

“What we’ve tried to do is maintain consistency and when someone says, OK – I’m going to go out and do contrary to what the governor, as well as what other local cities have decided to do, and the county, then that makes it a little more difficult,” Whitley said. “We put those things in place because we feel like they’re the best things for our citizens and for the community, but we’re not a police state and we never will be, and we expect people to use good sense. Good common sense.”

Abbott on Tuesday addressed the new proclamations, saying he has had a chance to read it. Abbott said most of the policies, as written, “tried to parallel or be in agreement” to his executive orders.

“So, to the extent that there may be a strategy that he’s implementing that he thinks may be consistent with my executive order, I’m sure that my staff will make sure that he understands what is in agreement, which much of his proclamation is in agreement with my executive order,” Abbott said. “If there’s something not in agreement, we’ll be happy to talk to him about it.”

Abbott is expected to make an additional announcement on the reopening of businesses in Texas on April 27.

