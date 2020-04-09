New Numbers Show TWC’s Urgent Push to Keep Pace With Unemployed

New numbers from the Texas Workforce Commission are painting a clearer picture of the urgent effort to bring their infrastructure up to par with unprecedented demand.

According to the TWC, on Thursday they added 10 new servers, doubling their capacity. The state agency said it has spent more than $330,000 to fix problems with their website and anticipate spending hundreds of thousands of dollars more.

“We are doing a year’s worth of work in just a few weeks’ time and we have made multiple improvements and continue to make more,” Cisco Gamez with the TWC said.

In the first days of the unemployment surge, the TWC’s unemployment portal was only able to hand 1,000 people at a time. Now, the TWC said that has been upped to 20,000.

“I’m told by Governor Abbott they have all hands on deck, they are trying to up their game,” Senator John Cornyn said.