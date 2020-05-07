‘New Normal’ for Students Across North Texas

School life will likely look very different for students in the foreseeable future.

This week, Dallas ISD leaders said that a return to traditional classes is unlikely for the fall.

Superintendent Michael Hinojosa said the district could use a "hybrid" model, incorporating some in-person and online instruction.

Nationally, many education specialists say students should start taking steps to prepare for a new normal to remain competitive and attractive to colleges.

“For the students who are in early middle school, about to go to high school and early high schoolers. This is the time to not just stop activities or stop what you’re doing,” College Shortcuts representative Neha Gupta said. “This is a time to look at things that are online, find online courses, find different ways to start exploring to figure out what you want to do.”

In many cases, students are getting “pass” or “fail” grades which level the playing field. That could be a big benefit to resourceful students as more emphasis may land on college admissions essays.

“Make sure you take a look and take inventory of what you’ve done over the last few years since most summer activities have been canceled,” Gupta said.

According to a survey by Junior Achievement, 57% of teenagers are concerned about post-COVID-19 life after high school and 27% said their plans after graduation have changed.